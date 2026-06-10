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Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Bops two homers in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dingler went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs Tuesday in the Tigers' 10-4 win over the Twins.

After batting just .140 over his final 12 games of May, Dingler has sizzled at the plate since the calendar flipped to June. Dingler has fueled the Tigers' 6-1 start to the month, slashing .393/.438/1.000 with five home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs. The 27-year-old has been an excellent value pick for fantasy managers, as he currently ranks third among all catchers in home runs (16), seventh in runs (32) and first in RBI (48) on the season.

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