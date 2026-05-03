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Dingler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After making starts behind the plate in the first two games of the series, Dingler will receive a breather for Sunday's finale. Jake Rogers will fill in behind plate for Dingler, who has raised his OPS to .825 for the season after going 6-for-17 with three extra-base hits and a walk over his last five games.

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