Dingler went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Dingler isn't known for his speed, as the triple was just his second of the season and he's never swiped a base at the MLB level. The catcher has still been plenty productive for the Tigers with a .274/.321/.432 slash line across 98 games this year. It's a big step forward for Dingler, who posted a .167/.195/.310 line in 27 regular-season games as a rookie in 2024.