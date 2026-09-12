Dingler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

Dingler recorded his 27th home run of the season in the sixth inning, which snapped a 28-game streak without a long ball. During that power drought, the Detroit catcher slashed just .123/.174/.151 with seven RBI and 29 strikeouts. Even with that slump, Dingler still leads the Tigers in homers and is second in the majors in long balls among backstops, which is a testament to just how well he was playing earlier in the year.