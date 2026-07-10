Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Weekend availability uncertain

Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Eduardo Valencia will start at catcher Saturday against the Phillies, and it's uncertain if Dingler (thumb) will play in Sunday's series finale, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Dingler is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Philadelphia, as Jake Rogers is doing the catching and batting ninth. Valencia will catch Saturday, suggesting Dingler has already been ruled out for that game. Hinch said Dingler is progressing with his bruised thumb, but he remains day-to-day. It's possible Dingler will remain sidelined through the All-Star break.