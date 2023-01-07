Sands, Nick Maton and Matt Vierling were sent from the Phillies to the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Sands made his big-league debut at age 26 last season but didn't stick around long enough to make an impression, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He did hit a strong .308/.413/.428 in 57 Triple-A games, suggesting he has some potential at the plate, especially considering the low offensive bar at catcher. He'll look to beat out Jake Rogers and Andrew Knapp in spring training to earn the backup catcher job behind Eric Haase.