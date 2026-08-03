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Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Active in easy win Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Torres went 1-for-2 with four walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Torres was on base regularly Sunday as he set a new season high in walks. The veteran second baseman put together the strong performance on the heels of hitting his sixth home run of the season Saturday. Torres is a steady offensive contributor with a good eye at the plate, and his current .389 on-base percentage would represent a new career best. His ability to get on base at a good clip should allow him to score plenty of runs moving forward and elevate his overall fantasy value.

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