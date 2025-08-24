default-cbs-image
Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Torres will receive a breather after he had started in each of the Tigers' last five games while going 5-for-17 (.294 average) with one double, six walks, four runs and two RBI over that stretch. Javier Baez will cover second base in Torres' stead.

