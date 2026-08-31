The Tigers could reduce Torres' playing time down the stretch, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

John Peck has been called up and will be given ample playing time at shortstop. That will push Kevin McGonigle to third base most days and could result in Hao-Yu Lee seeing the lion's share of reps at second base. Torres has been productive this season when healthy, slashing .261/.364/.383. However, he's an impending free agent and the Tigers, with the playoffs looking like a long shot, want to give younger players a longer look. Torres is starting Monday's game in Minnesota at second base and is batting leadoff.