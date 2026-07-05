Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Still not hitting

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Torres (oblique) is in the midst of a running progression, but the veteran second baseman hasn't yet resumed hitting since landing on the injured list June 17, MLB.com reports.

Though Torres has been able to take part in some activity since receiving a cortisone injection for his left oblique strain, his inability to start up a hitting progression nearly three weeks after landing on the shelf suggests that the Tigers will likely hold him out through the All-Star break. Torres previously missed a month of action earlier in the season with the same injury, and it wouldn't be surprising if he faces a longer recovery timeline this time around while the Tigers bring him along more slowly in his rehab.