Jung was promoted from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Toledo on Sunday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Jung began the 2023 season with the High-A club and slashed .247/.371/.452 with 13 homers, 45 runs, 40 RBI and five steals over 80 matchups. The 22-year-old played exclusively at second base at West Michigan and will now attempt to continue his success at the Double-A level.