Through 14 games with Triple-A Toledo, Jung is batting .278 with a .902 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBI.

Making his debut at the Triple-A level, Jung is picking up where he left off at the end of last season, when he batted .286 with a .939 OPS across 47 games with Double-A Erie. The team decided that was enough for a promotion, and his stay in Toledo may be fairly short as well, as the 23-year-old seems to have the tools to be a solid MLB regular in the near future. Jung can force the issue if he continues to produce with the Mud Hens.