Flaherty (5-4) earned the win against the White Sox on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Flaherty threw four scoreless innings before surrendering a solo home run to Tommy Pham in the fifth. He then allowed a hit and a walk with two outs in the sixth before being pulled just shy of a quality start at 98 pitches. The home run was the first earned run Flaherty has allowed since May 23, and the pitch count was encouraging considering he was limited to 73 pitches in his last outing following a back injury. On the season, he owns a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:13 K:BB over 83.1 innings and tentatively lines up to face the Phillies next week.