Hamm (undisclosed) struck out two and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings Friday in his start for Double-A Erie after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Hamm made his return to the Erie rotation after an unspecified injury kept him out of action for the Double-A club for nearly two months. Before being activated, Hamm ramped up his pitch count by making two rehab starts with Single-A Lakeland. Hamm has now made 14 starts for Erie this season, registering a 4.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 62:22 K:BB in 61 innings.

