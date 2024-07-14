Baez (back) is not currently slated to be placed on the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez isn't starting Sunday against the Dodgers after being removed early from Saturday's contest due to a lower-back injury. He's available only in an emergency situation Sunday, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. However, manager A.J. Hinch described Baez's outlook as "encouraging" and said that the veteran infielder is in better spirits, and it appears that he may be good to go when play resumes Friday following the All-Star break.