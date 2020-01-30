Mercer signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Mercer is back with the Tigers after appearing in 74 games for Detroit in 2019, posting a .270/.310/.438 slash line with nine home runs and 22 RBI. The veteran will fight to claim a role on the team's Opening Day roster as a utility infielder.