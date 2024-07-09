Montero tossed 6.1 scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's game against the Guardians. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Montero certainly pitched well enough to earn his second win in the majors, but Gavin Williams was equally as impressive for Cleveland, though the Tigers scored once in the eighth for a 1-0 win. After allowing nine runs over 8.2 innings in his first two MLB appearances, Montero has turned things around, allowing just two runs across 12.2 innings in his two most recent outings. The 24-year-old has good stuff, and given his recent performances, he may stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future. He's currently penciled in to start again Saturday against the Dodgers before the All-Star break.