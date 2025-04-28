The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
Montero made a spot start during Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, yielding one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings of work. The right-hander will now rejoin the rotation at Toledo as he awaits another opportunity at the big-league level.
