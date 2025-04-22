The Tigers optioned Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Montero made two starts during his time in the majors, allowing nine runs (eight earned) with an 11:5 K:BB over 9.1 innings. He's being replaced on the roster by reliever Chase Lee.
