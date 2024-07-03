The Tigers recalled Montero from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Montero will draw the start Wednesday in Minnesota. While he's technically filling in for Jack Flaherty (back) on Wednesday, Montero will receive multiple turns as a replacement for Casey Mize (hamstring), per manager A.J. Hinch. Montero has allowed nine runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Tigers this season and holds a 5.03 ERA and 54:30 K:BB across 48.1 frames for Toledo.