Maeda (2-5) allowed nine runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Twins. He walked three and struck out three.

It was another ugly performance for Maeda, who saw his season ERA climb to 6.71. Outside of a clean first inning, the veteran allowed multiple runs to score in each of his other frames. Maeda had a decent 2023 campaign for these same Twins, posting a 4.23 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 104.1 innings, but he hasn't carried that over into his first season in Detroit. The righty lines up to start again Tuesday against the Guardians, though at this point he can't be trusted by fantasy managers.