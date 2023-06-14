The Tigers announced Wednesday that Castro recently underwent Tommy John surgery to address a right elbow sprain, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tommy John procedure is the second of Castro's career, as he previously had the surgery in 2017. After failing to win a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen, Castro began the 2023 campaign at Triple-a Toledo and made nine appearances before being placed on the affiliate's 7-day injured list with a previously undisclosed injury. He was later moved to the 60-day IL and is now likely to be facing a 12-to-14-month recovery after undergoing the reconstructive revision surgery on his UCL.