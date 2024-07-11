Olson (4-8) earned the win against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Olson allowed two runs in the third inning and a solo homer in the fourth but rebounded with two scoreless frames before departing at 95 pitches. The righty has now logged quality starts in four of his past five outings and registered consecutive victories for the first time this season. He will take a 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 92:29 K:BB into the All-Star break.