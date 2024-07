The Tigers recalled Vilade from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vilade will take Akil Baddoo's spot on the active roster, marking Vilade's first MLB stint since May. The 25-year-old has slashed .286/.367/.470 with nine home runs and 13 stolen bases across 270 plate appearances with Toledo. He should primarily provide outfield depth but could see infield work if needed.