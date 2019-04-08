Tigers' Shane Greene: Secures save No. 7

Greene notched his seventh save Sunday against the Royals after issuing a walk and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Greene issued his first walk of the season with two outs in the series finale but managed to retire the final batter of the ballgame on a line out to center. The 30-year-old closer has yet to allow a run this season and has had very few issues slamming the door to this point. Following Sunday's 3-1 victory, Greene became the first player to rack up seven saves through his team's first 10 games since saves became recognized by Major League Baseball, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.

