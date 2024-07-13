Skubal did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Skubal surrendered two runs in the fourth inning but was otherwise dominant, tossing four perfect frames and departing with a 3-2 lead. He generated 14 swinging strikes, including seven on his signature changeup, and has now logged four consecutive quality starts. The first-time All-Star leads all starting pitchers with a 0.88 WHIP while also owning a 2.41 ERA and 140:21 K:BB through 116 innings this season.