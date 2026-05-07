Short cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Short was pushed off the 40-man roster Tuesday once Zach McKinstry came off the injured list. Now that he's cleared waivers, Short will have the option to decline his outright assignment and elect free agency, and it remains unknown what he will do. The 30-year-old infielder has had minimal success at the big-league level during his career, slashing just .171/.269/.295 through 597 plate appearances since debuting in 2021.