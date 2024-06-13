Share Video

The Twins optioned Kirilloff to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff will head to Triple-A in order to get back on track after going 2-for-21 with nine strikeouts since the beginning of June, bringing his season slash line down to .201/.270/.384 through 178 plate appearances. The Twins have not yet announced a corresponding move for Kirilloff's demotion, but his absence will likely result in more time in left field for Trevor Larnach and more time at first base for Carlos Santana.

