Ober (8-4) picked up the win Thursday against Detroit, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

All three runs scored by the Tigers came with two outs in the second inning after strike three to Zach McKinstry got past Ryan Jeffers and allowed McKinstry to reach first and extend the inning. Still, Ober managed to generate a fourth straight quality start and outing with at least eight Ks. Through 94.0 innings, Ober owns a 4.12 ERA and a 100:23 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox in Chicago next time out.