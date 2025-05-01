Amick is batting .388/.465/.442 in 21 games for High-A Cedar Rapids.

Amick was the 60th overall pick in the 2024 draft, but didn't impress in his first brief professional season. He hit just .222 with .764 OPS in 18 games at Single-A Fort Myers last year, though he did have a strong 16% walk rate. He's kept that up with a 16.3% walk rate this season though he does have a concerning 27.3% strikeout rate. A continued strong first half of the season could see him promoted to Double-A later this summer since he's a 22-year old out of college (Tennessee) and may be a bit old for his level.