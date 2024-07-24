Stewart (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Right shoulder tendinitis sent Stewart to the injured list May 3, and he's allowed one earned run in four innings during a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. The 32-year-old has been phenomenal since joining the Twins in 2023, posting a minuscule 0.66 ERA and 1.07 WHIP alongside a 56:17 K:BB through 41 total innings. He'll provide a significant boost to Minnesota's bullpen once he returns, though Jhoan Duran remains locked in as the Twins' primary closer.