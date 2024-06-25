Boushley is a candidate to be called up to replace injured Chris Paddack in the Minnesota rotation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Boushley is already on the 40-man roster, so he would be an easier option than top prospect David Festa, who would needed to be added to the 40-man roster. Festa is also in the Triple-A rotation. Boushley gave up two runs over two innings in his lone appearane in the majors this season. He has a 3.52 ERA and 7.8 K/9 at Triple-A St. Paul. The Twins will likely call up a pitcher to start Thursday at Arizona.