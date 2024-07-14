The Twins designated Boushley for assignment Sunday.

Boushley will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder Diego Castillo, whose contract was selected from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Aside from making a two-inning relief appearance for the Twins on May 20, Boushley has spent the entire 2024 campaign at St. Paul, with whom he's produced a 4.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB in 84.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed via waivers, Boushley should remain a member of the St. Paul rotation moving forward.