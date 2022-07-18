The Twins have selected Prielipp with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Due to the pandemic in 2020 and Tommy John surgery in 2021, Prielipp was limited to just 28 innings during his time at Alabama. In that time, he had a 0.96 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 45.6 K%, and 6.8 BB%, although most of those innings did not come against high-level competition. The 6-foot-2 southpaw boasts one of the best pitches in the class in his mid-80s slider that can touch 90 mph. He sits in the low-90s with his fastball and has touched 96 mph, and odds are he will sit more in the mid-90s with pro instruction. Prielipp's changeup is a solid third pitch, but he hasn't thrown it much. His stuff was reportedly all the way back at the draft combine, and in a weak pitching class, his combination of stuff, size and handedness stands out.