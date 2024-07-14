The Twins are expected to call up Castillo from Triple-A St. Paul, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota is currently dealing with several injuries in the infield and Castillo is expected to take the 26-man roster spot of the IL-bound Jose Miranda (back). Castillo has just one big-league at-bat in his career and is slashing .269/.375/.399 with five homers and seven stolen bases across 283 games with St. Paul. The 26-year-old should see plenty of work at third base and could mix in at second base or shortstop if needed. The Twins will need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Castillo.