Jax struck out two and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

The Twins haven't had much need for their bullpen this weekend, as Bailey Ober tossed a complete game Saturday and Pablo Lopez went eight innings Sunday. Jax hadn't pitched since Thursday, so he was a little fresher than Jhoan Duran, who last pitched Friday, which likely explains manager Rocco Baldelli's decision. Jax has done well in a high-leverage role this year, posting a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB over 34.1 innings. He's added seven saves and 12 holds, though he's likely to remain second in the hierarchy for closing duties.