Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Gallo went over a month between homers -- his last one came May 20 versus the Angels. In the 20 games between long balls, he hit just .125 with two doubles and one RBI. The 29-year-old remains in a strong-side platoon role, though he's struggling overall with a .186/.306/.455 slash line through 56 contests. The power hitter has added 12 homers, 25 RBI, 22 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple while striking out at a 38.8 percent clip over 196 plate appearances.