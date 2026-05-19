Twins' Justin Topa: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins designated Topa for assignment Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Orlando Arcia. Topa is one of eight Twins relievers to notch a save this season, but he's been highly ineffective overall and particularly of late, yielding 12 runs across 5.1 innings in May. Given his $1.225 million salary, Topa is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.
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