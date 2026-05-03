Topa picked up the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays despite allowing two runs on four hits in the ninth inning.

It didn't come easy for Topa on Sunday, after the right-hander entered with a three-run lead. He'd give up four hits in the frame, including a two-run homer to Kazuma Okamoto, though he'd ultimately coax a double play off the bat of Lenyn Sosa to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base. It's Topa's second save this season and his first since April 7. His ERA sits at 4.70 with a 1.63 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB across 15.1 innings.