Topa gave up four earned runs on four hits, including a home run, with two strikeouts Sunday to increase his spring ERA to 30.38. He's given up nine earned runs in 2.2 innings.

Topa does have a 5:3 K:BB in 2.2 innings, so he's at least striking out batters. It's still early in the spring and Topa as a veteran may be focusing on some aspects of his arsenal. However, this isn't inspiring for his chances to earn saves in the unsettled Twins closer competition.