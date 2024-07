Topa (knee) will start a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Meyers on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Topa hasn't played in 2024 with a tear in the patellar tendon of his left knee, but will see his first in-game action since being returned from a rehab assignment in early May. The reliever will likely need several rehab appearances before being activated and it's likely he won't be back in action until August.