Diaw missed the final month of the season for High-A Cedar Rapids due to a hamstring strain, Jeff Johnson of The Gazette reports.

Diaw was excellent when he played (161 wRC+), but injuries have limited his availability dating back to college. He dealt with a back fracture, broken left thumb, and a sprained writst while at Loyola Marymount University, and he missed June and July of this year due to another broken thumb. An athletic catcher with upside on both sides of the ball, Diaw slashed .297/.450/.445 with four home runs, four steals, an 11.8 percent walk rate and a 17.8 percent strikeout rate in 42 games, primarily for the Kernels. He'll likely spend most of his age-22 season at Double-A, where staying healthy will be paramount, as Diaw has been limited to 66 games since getting drafted in the third round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.