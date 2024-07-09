Funderburk earned a save against the White Sox on Monday by pitching a perfect 11th inning.

Primary closer Jhoan Duran was deployed to keep the game tied in the 10th frame, leaving Funderburk the opportunity to close things out after Minnesota scored twice in the top of the 11th. The southpaw was successful in doing so, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. The save was Funderburk's first as a major-leaguer, but it's unlikely he sees many more opportunities with Duran and Griffin Jax locked in as the team's top high-leverage options.