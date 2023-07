The Twins have selected Keaschall with the 49th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A second baseman from Arizona State, Keaschall is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and is viewed as a hit-over-power prospect. He is an above-average runner who had success in the Cape Cod League, and it will need to be his bat that carries him to the big leagues.