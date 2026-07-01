Twins' Matt Barr: Recovers from broken arm

Single-A Fort Myers reinstated Barr (arm) from its 60-day injured list June 23 and assigned him to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Barr opened the season on Fort Myers' IL after he developed a stress fracture in his right arm during spring training. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the FCL on May 25 and looks like he'll end up sticking around with the affiliate for a little while longer before potentially moving back up to the Twins' Florida State League affiliate. Through six starts in the Complex League, Barr has turned in a 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB in 12 innings.