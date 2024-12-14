Canterino (shoulder) is expected to work as a reliever next season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's starting to ramp up his throwing again," said Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll.

Canterino missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He returned for spring training but suffered a rotator cuff strain in mid-March and missed the rest of the season. It's a good sign he's started throwing again and it sounds like he'll be ready for spring training. The 2019 second-round draft pick was a rising pitching prospect when last on the mound in 2022 as he posted a 1.83 ERA with a 13.2 K/9 in 34.1 innings at Double-A. He has some upside as a reliever as a result - if he can stay healthy.