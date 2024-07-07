The Twins recalled Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was demoted to St. Paul in mid-April after going 2-for-25 with 17 strikeouts to begin the campaign for the Twins, and he struggled early on at Triple-A with a .465 OPS in his first 11 games. Wallner turned things around from there and is now rejoining the Twins after he posted a 1.143 OPS with 12 homers in 29 games for St. Paul since June 1. Minnesota's starting outfield of Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler are currently healthy, so Wallner may not come by regular starting opportunities.