Wallner will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wallner exited Tuesday's game against the Mets after tweaking the hamstring, and an MRI showed a strain, necessitating a trip to the IL. The severity of the strain isn't clear, so it's uncertain how long he might be shelved. DaShawn Keirsey started in right field in Wallner's place Wednesday and is likely due for an uptick in playing time in the immediate future.