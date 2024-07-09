Wallner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in an 8-6 extra-innings win against the White Sox on Monday.

Wallner was called up from Triple-A on Sunday and started in left field one day later. He belted a big homer in the seventh inning, clubbing a two-run shot to right field to tie the game 5-5. Wallner demonstrated his power potential last year with 14 home runs in 254 plate appearances with the Twins, and he has two long balls through 39 plate appearances this year but is slashing just .167/.333/.433.