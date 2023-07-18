Kepler went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Kepler took Mariners reliever Ty Adcock deep in the ninth inning, but the Twins came up a run short. After logging four multi-hit efforts in a five-game span between June 30 and July 4, Kepler went just 3-for-26 across the next seven contests. The outfielder hasn't showed much consistency in 2023 with a .214/.283/.418 slash line, but he's up to 13 homers, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored and six doubles through 68 games.